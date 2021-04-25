Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of MBIA worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 557.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBI stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

