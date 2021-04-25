Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Mid Bancshares worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $43.59 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

