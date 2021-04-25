Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,822 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

