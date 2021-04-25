Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,638 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,904 shares of company stock worth $1,767,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

