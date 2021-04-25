Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 69,104 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Uranium Energy worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $615.45 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

