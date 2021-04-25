Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of DSP Group worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DSP Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSPG stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.