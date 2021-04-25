Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

MBWM opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

