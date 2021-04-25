Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 279,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $45.90 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

