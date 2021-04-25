Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,719 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard General L.P. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,741 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $4,088,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isomer Partners LP grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 619,067 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $389.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.62.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

