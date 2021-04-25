Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,320 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Dynex Capital worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $161,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

