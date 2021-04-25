Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Bluegreen Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $383.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Bluegreen Vacations Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
