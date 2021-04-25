Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Futu by 404.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Futu by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Futu by 96.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.16.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

