NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

