NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.60 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.