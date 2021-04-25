NXM Hits Market Cap of $564.21 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. NXM has a market cap of $564.21 million and approximately $27,685.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $88.48 or 0.00177631 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00094102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00682430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.78 or 0.08036222 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

