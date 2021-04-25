NXM (NXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $281.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, NXM has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $93.97 or 0.00179837 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $599.27 million and $281.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

