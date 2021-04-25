Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.92 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $186.85 million and $11.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

