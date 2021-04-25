OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, OAX has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and approximately $789,677.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00095034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.86 or 0.00697277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.52 or 0.07843617 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.