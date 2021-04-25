Obee Network (OBEE) Price Tops $0.0005

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $32,307.47 and approximately $12,462.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.92 or 0.01038202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,521.18 or 0.99653331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

