Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $468.47 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $468.47 million and $45.71 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

