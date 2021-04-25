OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Tops $0.0094

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $556,242.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01038178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00647883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,740.09 or 0.99768398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

