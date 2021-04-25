OctoFi Market Cap Hits $43.47 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.51 or 0.00105034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $43.47 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

