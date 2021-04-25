ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.94 million and $5,534.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,230.00 or 1.00557084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00134046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

