Odyssey (OCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $908,836.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $908,836.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00685158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.04 or 0.07683192 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

