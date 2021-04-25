Offshift Price Tops $2.33 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Offshift has a market cap of $6.89 million and $116,550.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

