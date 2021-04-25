Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $6.79 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $180,505.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,579.93 or 1.00420139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00123252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004385 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.