OKB (OKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $261.23 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.85 or 0.00033472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $261.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.00689604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.17 or 0.07872362 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

