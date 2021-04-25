Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.47.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $259.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.