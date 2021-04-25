Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $259.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

