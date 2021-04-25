OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

ITM stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

