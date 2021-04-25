OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 533 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $552.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $292.70 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.