OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $376.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.43. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.