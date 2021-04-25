OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.74. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

