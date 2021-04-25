OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 2.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.