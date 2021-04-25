OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $982.30 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,373.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,225.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

