OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $143.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

