OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $342.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $352.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

