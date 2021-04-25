OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.44 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

