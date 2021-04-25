OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Eaton by 88.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.