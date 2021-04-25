OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.70 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

