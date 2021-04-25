OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,581 shares of company stock worth $16,926,020 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.