OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.