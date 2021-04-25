OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.32 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

