OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

