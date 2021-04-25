OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $295.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

