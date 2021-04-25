OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 10,609 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

