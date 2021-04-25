OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

