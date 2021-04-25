OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,214 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

