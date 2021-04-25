OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,402 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

