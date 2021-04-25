OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,491 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

