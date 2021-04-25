OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,544 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

